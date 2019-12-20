Lake Havasu City firefighters responded to a fire reported on the 4000 block of Black Hills Bay Drive early Friday morning, where flames were said to have climbed 20 to 30 feet above the residence.
According to fire officials, crews were unable to enter the home due to the advancing fire and the home’s collapsing roof structure. As attempts were made to gain control over the blaze, one firefighter was reportedly injured, but chose to remain on the scene.
The homeowner and her dog escaped safely from the home, and fire officials remained on the scene once it was subdued to conduct salvage operations and to watch for potential rekindling.
According to investigators, the home’s occupant first discovered smoke in the home’s living room area, which spread from the fireplace. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
