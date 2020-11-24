KINGMAN – A decorative rock quarry near Chloride will be allowed to expand onto an additional 23 acres of land.
The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office issued a decision record and finding of no significant impact on the proposed mine plan from Kalamazoo Materials Inc. The current rock quarry and access road encompasses 37 acres. The decision record approves the proposed action which would expand the mine site west of the existing location, adding an additional 23 acres, BLM wrote in a news release.
