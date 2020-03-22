Today’s News Herald
Federal officials have approved plans to expand the Moss Mine approximately five miles east of Bullhead City.
The gold and silver mine will be permitted to explore and expand its mining operations onto approximately 497 acres of public land managed by the federal Bureau of Land Management.
The BLM announced its decision of record and findings of “no significant impact” in a news release on Wednesday, March 18. The decision was based on the agency’s analysis Phase III Moss Mine Expansion and Exploration Project Environmental Assessment.
“The Decision Record approves the proposed action, which is the mining plan of operation for the silver and gold mine, as submitted by the Golden Vertex Corp. with the incorporated environmental protection measures,” the BLM wrote.
Upon approval of the mining plan of operation, Moss Mine may begin the exploration and expansion project analyzed in the EA.
William Mack Jr., BLM’s Colorado River District Manager, said the “approval of the Moss Mine expansion and exploration with the incorporated environmental protection measures demonstrates BLM’s commitment to facilitating responsible mineral development in Arizona.” He added that the “economic boost” from the mine expansion will benefit the people of Bullhead City and Mohave County.
The expansion is expected to help sustain jobs at the mine. A majority of the 150 employees and contractors working at the mine are Mohave County residents. To view the decision record, environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact visit https://go.usa.gov/xyhMR. Hard copies are available at the BLM Kingman Field Office and can be provided upon request.
For more information contact the field office at 928-718-3700.
