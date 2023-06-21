Mohave County is home to more than 1,000 miles of shoreline along the Colorado River - More than any other county in the U.S. But as Mohave officials seek recognition from the federal government in reference to pending Colorado River restrictions, the county could now face another battle with federal officials on land.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday issued a letter of objection to a proposed rule-change by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which would make “conservation” an authorized use of federally controlled lands alongside mining, logging and ranching.
According to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, about 71% of Mohave County’s 13,500-square-mile surface area is managed by the federal government. Now. much of that land could be subject to the proposed rule-change. BLM officials have said that conservation would not preclude areas from being used for mining, forestry or ranching. But this month, members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors feared that the designation may hinder the county’s future growth or use of public lands.
“This is the Biden Administration, continuing to practice federal overreach,” said Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter at Monday’s meeting. “This is a tool that would allow radical environmental groups to come in and lease federal lands under the guise of conservation. It would harm our ranching community, and it is not a true use of public lands.”
The new rule was proposed April 9, with a 75-day public comment period. The rule would broadly allow the BLM to lease lands under new conservation leases. The White House issued a press release on the rule-change last month, indicating that the proposal was intended to ensure that treasured lands and waters are conserved for future generations.
According to a June 15 memorandum by House Natural Resource Committee Republican staffer Taylor Wiseman, the rule would fundamentally upend the BLM’s previous multiple-use mandate, which has guided land management in western states for almost 50 years.
“The Western way of life depends on responsible use and development of our public lands,” Wiseman said. “Thousands of rural communities depend on access to BLM lands for energy and mineral development, recreation, grazing, timber production and enjoyment. This rule presents a fundamental threat to rural communities throughout the West.”
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould’s district is home to portions of Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge, as well as BLM land surrounding the towns of Yucca, Mohave Valley and Fort Mohave. For his district, the rule change may pose an existential threat to the livelihoods of those who live there.
“It’s a Biden plan to convert multiple-use land into singular-use,” Gould said. “It would leave out a lot of public use and business opportunities on our public lands. All of the federal land in my district, outside the refuge, is multi-use - People can recreate there, or graze cattle there. If you look at these conservation leases, we could see environmentalist groups lease that land and lock a bunch of people out. Personally, I would rather see all federal land returned to the states.”
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop appeared to share Gould’s sentiments this week.
“It’s an overreach of the federal government,” Bishop said. “Public lands belong to the people. People shouldn’t be restricted. I think (federally controlled) land should be given back to the states.”
The BLM, the U.S. Forestry Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service collectively manage more than 630 million acres of land - About 47% of all land west of the Rocky Mountains. About half of that land has remained under federal management since Theodore Roosevelt’s presidency.
“I think it dates back to Roosevelt,” Bishop said. “But now the western states are more populated and better able to manage our lands - We have our own state land department, that I think does a pretty good job. All of our public lands should be brought under tha management of the state of Arizona, rather than the federal government. Most of the people making these decisions today are in Washington D.C., and have never been here. They have never seen how massive our public lands are. The sheriff’s office already (polices) those lands, and taxpayers are already paying for it.”
