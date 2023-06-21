10.8.21 Nomads (5).JPG

Full-time travelers set up their recreational vehicles and trailers at a BLM-designated campsite north of Lake Havasu City in this 2021 photo. The land is publicly-owned and free to use, for a limit of 14 days, and is a favorite spot of full-time travelers in Mohave County.

 Brandon Messick/Today's News-Herald

Mohave County is home to more than 1,000 miles of shoreline along the Colorado River - More than any other county in the U.S. But as Mohave officials seek recognition from the federal government in reference to pending Colorado River restrictions, the county could now face another battle with federal officials on land.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday issued a letter of objection to a proposed rule-change by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which would make “conservation” an authorized use of federally controlled lands alongside mining, logging and ranching. 

