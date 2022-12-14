PARKER – The Bureau of Land Management did not issue permits to Best In The Desert to hold its iconic Parker 250 and 425 off-road races slated for January due to concerns with spectators.
“There are serious concerns with both the BLM and the BITD with regards to spectators at those events,” co-owner and chief marketing officer of BITD, Bryan Folks, said.
Folks said there were “definitely some red flags that went up” in the 2022 races, and the BLM asked for BITD to address those issues in the form of a corrective action plan for the 2023 races. He said BITD’s efforts to correct the concerns were “not satisfactory for the BLM with the concern that we had in regards to spectators at that event,” Folks said.
The BLM confirmed there were no permits issued for the races in January.
“The major concern between both parties, the BLM and BITD, is not our racers, it is not the race crews, it is not BITD volunteers, it is not BITD staff,” Folks said. “Our concern is with spectators.”
BITD announced their decision to cancel the Parker 250 and 425 off-road races slated for January 2023 on Facebook Tuesday night due to “circumstances that surfaced.”
“It is unfortunate that the county only learned of the cancellation through social media, and we were not contacted directly,” La Paz County Board of Supervisors District 2 Supervisor, Duce Minor, said in a statement sent to the Parker Pioneer. “The Parker Off-Road Races are very important to our county. These races draw participants and spectators to our community and benefit many local businesses.
The decision to announce the cancellation of the Parker races via social media was made to ensure that the racers were the first to know, Folks said. BITD notified the Chamber of Commerce this morning, Folks added.
“The county has worked with different promoters over many years and has always been supportive of the races,” Minor said. “We are not happy that this happened and encourage the decision makers to work as quickly as possible to resolve their issues so off-road racing can return to La Paz County.”
La Paz County has hosted the Parker races since 1971.
The 2020 pandemic caused the Parker races, originally held on tribal lands, to be moved to a new area managed by the BLM.
