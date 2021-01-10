In the desert coves surrounding Lake Havasu, there are a handful of BLM-maintained campsites that can only be reached by boat. But that could change this year with a proposed 30-mile trail along Havasu’s coastline, stretching from Bill Williams National Wildlife Refuge to Partner’s Point.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, the proposed trail would pass within one quarter-mile of existing shoreline campsites. The trail would allow those campsites to now become accessible to hikers, trail runners, backpackers and mountain bikers who would like to reach the water.
According to Lake Havasu BLM Field Manager Jason West, those shoreline campsites have proven popular during the region’s summer months. The proposed trail would now provide recreation at those sites for Havasu visitors throughout the remainder of the year as well. The majority of the proposed trail would be developed on BLM lands, but portions of the trail would cross lands maintained by Arizona agencies. Before development begins, officials say the BLM will have to arrange appropriate agreements with those agencies.
“It’s a concept that we’re working on at this point, and we’re asking everyone who might be interested to give their comments,” West said Wednesday. “Cost analysis for the project will come later – as of now, we’re doing preliminary scoping for the project.”
West said the project may see support from Lake Havasu City officials, who have already promoted a possible extension of trails south from Havasu to the area of Cattail Cove.
“We’re excited for it,” West said. “Now we’re asking the public if it’s something they want us to work on.”
According to BLM officials, the new trail project will not be for motorized use. Other potential developments along the trail could include areas for wildlife viewing, fishing, educational signage and accessible sites for people with disabilities.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will receive public comment for project from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5.
Ultimate development of the trail will depend on partner commitment, funding and additional environmental analysis. Written comments on the Lake Havasu Shoreline Trail project can be sent by mail to Bureau of Land Management, 1785 Kiowa Ave, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. Comments can also be emailed to blm_az_lhfoweb@blm.gov.
