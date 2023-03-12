For decades, almost 25 acres of federal land in Bullhead City have been a source of confusion for city and county officials.
That land, which surrounds Bullhead City Hall, was leased from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management by the county in 1979. Now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss the possibility of relinquishing that land to the BLM, so it can be acquired by Bullhead City.
According to county records, it wouldn’t be the first time the county has relinquished land under that agreement to Bullhead City. In 1979, 40 acres of BLM land was originally leased from the BLM in Bullhead City, under a 50-year agreement.
Since then, that land has been relinquished a little at a time to Bullhead City agencies for improvements and development, with leases transferred for the National Guard Armory in Bullhead City, the Bullhead City Senior Center, the Mohave Mental Health Clinic and, in 1997, a new evidence and storage facility for the Bullhead City Police Department.
County records show that Bullhead City officials believed the lease had been fully transferred to the city in 2013, but only recently discovered that such wasn’t the case. Last month, Bullhead City officials formally requested that Mohave County relinquish as much as 24 acres of the remaining land to the BLM, so that it may be acquired by Bullhead City.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to relinquish that land, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
