The Bureau of Land Management has lifted all fire restrictions on public lands administered by the Colorado River District, which includes the Lake Havasu, Kingman and Yuma Field Offices. Due to widespread precipitation causing a rise in fuel moisture, it has been determined that the likelihood of wildfire has lessened to the degree that the restrictions can be rescinded.
Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on federally managed lands in Arizona
