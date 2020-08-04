The Bureau of Land Management will remove 1,000 wild burros from the Black Mountain Herd Management area. The BLM’s Kingman Field Office announced Tuesday that it will conduct a gathering in September to address overpopulation and range damage.
The animals will be made available for private adoption through the BLM’s wild horse and burro adoption program, according to BLM Field Manager Amanda Dodson. Those that aren’t adopted will be maintained in an off-range pasture facility, she said.
After the gather is conducted, the BLM will conduct an aerial survey to determine the remaining number of animals. The agency plans to use fertility vaccine treatments and adjust set ratios to reduce population growth.
The Black Mountain Herd Management Area is home to more than 2,200 burros, nearly four times the number of animals the region can support, according to the BLM. The agency has set a target population of 478 burros for the management area.
According to the BLM, the burros have created landscape problems and private property damage as they wander the desert seeking food and water.
The management area is north of Lake Havasu City, stretching from the Colorado River to about 15 miles west of Kingman. It includes the town of Oatman, where wild burros have become a tourist attraction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.