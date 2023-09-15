1

BLM plans to remove 1,000 wild burros from the Black Mountain Herd Management area next month.

 File photo

KINGMAN — Public comment is being sought on a 10-year plan to remove excess wild burros and implement herd fertility controls in an area south of Kingman.

The comment period is for an environmental assessment that analyzes he plan for management in an area known as the Three Rivers Complex that includes the Alamo, Big Sandy and Havasu herd management areas. It includes roughly 955,000 acres of land — 750,000 acres of U.S. Bureau of Land Management land — in Mohave, Yavapai and La Paz counties. It does not the Black Mountain Herd Management Area west of Kingman that extends from Needles to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Bullhead City/Laughlin.

