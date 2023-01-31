Federal officials are investigating a string of recent vandalism incidents that have occurred on public land over the past six months.
According to the U.S. Bureau of land management, those incidents appear to have begun in July, and bureau officials have since documented multiple acts of vandalism to public facilities. Among those incidents have been the apparent arson of public toilets on BLM land surrounding Lake Havasu.
“Infrastructure in the area is often unattended in remote areas,” said Lake Havasu BLM Assistant Field Manager Ronald Knuckles. “Litte is actually known about how the damage occurred. However, the vandalism amounts to tens of thousands of dollars in needed repairs, in addition to reducing opportunities for public land users.”
Anyone with information about recent vandalism incidents on federally managed land is asked to contact the BLM’s law enforcement division at 928-889-1687.
