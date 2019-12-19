KINGMAN — The federal Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on the proposed expansion of a gold and silver open-pit mine near Bullhead City.
According to a BLM news release, the agency has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) and is seeking public input on the proposed mining plan of operation for the mine, which began commercial production a year ago. It is managed by Golden Vertex Corp (GVC).
“This plan proposes to expand the existing Moss Mine operation onto federal land and provide for mineral exploration in the area surrounding the existing mine,” the news release explained. Public comments will be accepted through Jan. 10.
The 254-acre Moss Mine currently operates on private land approximately five miles east of Bullhead City in the foothills of the Black Mountains. The proposal would expand mining operations onto approximately 497 acres of public land managed by the BLM Kingman and Lake Havasu Field Offices.
The operations would include an open pit mine, an expanded heap leach pad, rock stockpiles, solution ponds, buildings, and associated roads and infrastructure. GVC has identified additional federal lands around the existing mining operation on which they have expressed an interest in conducting further exploratory drilling.
The Environmental assessment analyzes potential environmental impacts of the proposed mine expansion. It is available for public review at the BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd., Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.