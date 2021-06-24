Eligible blood donors in Lake Havasu City are being asked to roll up their sleeves during a time when donations are needed the most.
Vitalant, a Phoenix-based non-profit that collects and provides blood for hospitals across the country, issued a nationwide “critical blood shortage” in a press release on June 16.
Havasu residents could help do their part to replenish the blood supply when Vitalant hosts a couple of blood drives in July. Vitalant, whose headquarters are in Phoenix, will host a blood drive on July 13-15 at the Aquatic Center and July 16 at the Knights of Columbus Havasu location on London Bridge Road.
“We just encourage anyone who is healthy and is eligible to donate blood at this time on behalf of hospital patients in the hospital who need a blood transfusion,” said Brittany Estrella, Vitalant Communications Manager for the Las Vegas region. “During the national critical blood shortage, we still had 300 blood drives that were canceled in the month of June.”
Covid-19 forced blood drives across the country to be canceled with over 6,200 uncollected association donations in June – a four-month high.
The canceled blood drives impacted the blood supply and affected donation rates, according to Vitalant’s release. According to Vitalant, donations fell over 4,000 short in May, while the need for blood has increased.
In its release, Vitalant said it has less than a needed four-day supply of most blood types to meet patients need at a moment’s notice. All blood types are needed, but O-negative and O-positive are in demand, as they’re below a two-day supply, Vitalant said. O-negative is often used for trauma situations and emergency settings.
“There are many people that need a blood transfusion and the supply is not meeting the demands right now,” Estrella said. “We’ve had more elected surgeries rescheduled since the pandemic in the past year and the demand for a blood transfusion in hospital patients is increasing drastically. With the national blood shortage, the donations are not keeping pace, so it’s an important time more than ever to donate blood and save a life.”
With Fourth of July weekend coming up, Estrella said the time around Independence Day is usually one of the lowest time periods of the year for blood donations due to traveling and people spending time with families during the holiday. Estrella added that Vitalant doesn’t see many donors around Fourth of July.
For those who want to donate before the two July blood drives, Estrella suggest making the drive to Vitalant’s three donor centers in Vegas as another option. The drive from Havasu to Vegas is approximately two and a half hours and Estrella says it takes about an hour of your time to make a donation.
For the two blood drives in July, vaccinated donors are not required to wear masks while those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear a face covering. Estrella said masks will be provided for unvaccinated donors when they arrive. Vaccinated donors are not required to bring their vaccinated cards, Estrella said.
The blood drive at the gym at Aquatic Center will start at 11 a.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. on July 13. The time for July 14 is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On July 15, the final day of the drive, it will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The blood drive at the Knights of Columbus will operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Columbian Hall Blue Room.
If donors want to make an appointment, they can visit donors.vitalant.org and enter code Havasu. You can call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment or have any questions regarding eligibility or blood donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.