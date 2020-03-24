Amid a severe nationwide blood shortage caused by a global pandemic, donors are urgently needed — and on April 1 and 2, Lake Havasu City residents can do their part to help.
The blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at The Shops At Lake Havasu. The drive will be located at suite #304.
Healthy people who would like to donate blood can make an appointment by going to redcrossblood.org/give and searching for drives in Havasu. Participants are asked to wear a mask and to avoid going if any symptoms are present.
American Red Cross is facing “a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations” as the coronavirus continues to spread. Healthy donors are being strongly urged to make an appointment as soon as they can.
Anyone who has traveled to areas with a large number of coronavirus cases or has been in contact with anyone who has a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 is asked to postpone the donation for at least 28 days.
In an enhanced effort to keep donors safe, Red Cross blood drives are following social distancing protocols, conducting temperature checks as donors arrive, increased disinfecting and providing hand sanitizer before entering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.