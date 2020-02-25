The Student Activities Council at Mohave Community College is hosting a community blood drive on March 2.
The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m.in Building 600. The campus is at 1977 W. Acoma Blvd.
Those who would like to schedule an appointment for their donation may do so at www.bloodhero.com. Enter the code mcclhc.
