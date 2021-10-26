If there were ever a time for Lake Havasu City’s more squeamish residents to overcome their fear of needles, it might be now, according to local health officials.
The Vitalant Blood Drive began Monday morning at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, with donors seemingly eager to take part. According to Havasu Regional Medical Center Auxiliary Coordinator Donna Pineau, Monday saw a large number of Havasu residents who were willing to give blood – but more are always welcome.
“We had a very busy (Monday),” Pineau said. “We do this four times a year and people are usually very enthusiastic. Coronavirus restrictions made it harder for people to give blood last year, but now we’re getting back in the swing of things. There’s a critical need for blood … possibly now more than ever. We do appointments to give blood, but walk-ins are always needed.”
The American Red Cross announced an emergency blood shortage last month, with blood supplies diminished to their lowest point this year. According to the organization, blood supplies have decreased by about 10% since August. According to a September statement by the Red Cross, the organization will need 10,000 blood products throughout October to overcome the current shortage and meet patient needs throughout the U.S.
“Throughout the pandemic, we experienced challenges collecting blood for patients from blood drive cancelations to surging hospital demand,” said Red Cross President of Biomedical Services Chris Hrouda. “Now with decreased blood donor turnout, our Red Cross blood supply has dropped to the lowest it has been at this time of the year since 2015.”
William Sparks, 74, of Havasu, donated blood on Tuesday at the Aquatic Center event.
“I give blood about two or three times a year,” Sparks said. “Back when I was working, I didn’t have time. Now I’m doing my part, and it gives me something to do for a day. I’ve been doing this about six or seven years now … every time they do this, they do a good job. These guys are great.”
The event will continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact 949-702-4879.
