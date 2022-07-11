Lake Havasu City residents will have an opportunity to save lives this week, as the Havasu Regional Medical Center Auxiliary partners with Vitalant phlebotomy specialists for a blood drive this week at the Havasu Aquatic Center.
The blood drive began Monday afternoon, with 85 appointments already booked by local donors. And according to event coordinator Donna Pineau, of the HRMC Auxiliary, the organization hopes to see more than 300 donors over the next three days.
“The need is tremendous with the way the world is going today,” Pineau said on Monday.
In a statement last week, the American Red Cross called for increased blood donations throughout the country to prevent a summer blood shortage. In June, the organization collected about 12% fewer blood donations than needed, representing one of the organization’s largest supply shortfalls since the coronavirus pandemic. And as of last week, Vitalant has cited a critical blood shortage, with an urgent need for blood type O.
This week’s blood drive will continue from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
To make an appointment to give blood, visit vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-in donors will also be welcome at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, at 100 Park Avenue, throughout the event.
