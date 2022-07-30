Although some communities in Western Arizona may have a few months longer to wait for harvest, Lake Havasu City is getting an early start this past week.
The city’s aquatic weed harvester returned to Lake Havasu this month for the city’s annual culling of vegetation that may cloud the city’s waterways. The harvesting is often done in the summer months, once per year; with a boat to collect vegetation from beneath the lake’s surface, and Lake Havasu City Parks & Recreation staff to collect it as that vegetation is deposited on shore.
Harvesting of the city’s aquatic vegetation usually takes place at locations including the Bridgewater Channel, Contact Point and in the area of Windsor Beach.
According to Parks & Recreation Director Mike Keane, water levels have fallen within five feet this year in Lake Havasu, under acceptable release procedures at Hoover and Parker Dams. The lower water level has brought aquatic vegetation closer to the surface - and has made even more of a nuisance for area boaters.
“The hot weather makes the weeds grow faster in the summertime,” Keane said. “We keep that vegetation clear for emergency boats … And I think anybody who uses a boat on the lake appreciates it. (The harvesting) keeps that vegetation from getting caught in people’s propellers and motors.”
According to Keane, harvesting of the city’s aquatic vegetation is expected to continue until next month.
