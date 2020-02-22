On Friday night at the Quality Inn, Mohave County Democrats got together to discuss the party’s vision and goals during the upcoming election cycle.
The Mohave County Democratic Central Committee (MCDCC) hosted the event. Mary McCord Robinson, Democratic Party senior vice-chair and Mohave County Democratic Central Committee chair, introduced keynote speaker, Arizona Democratic Party Chair,Felicia Rotellini.
J’aime Morgaine, chair of the Democratic committee to get out the vote in Mohave County, was named Democratic Volunteer of the Year for her “extraordinary” work to organize voter outreach across the 5th largest county in the United States.
Also in attendance was Democratic candidate Stu Starkey for U.S. Congressional Representative. Jack Erhardt, Mohave County Board of Supervisors, and Beth Weisser for school board joined in the festivities on Friday evening as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.