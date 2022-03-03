The melodic sound of plucked strings and vocals will serenade Windsor Beach this weekend as the Bluegrass on the Beach Music Festival makes its return to Lake Havasu City for the first time since covid-19 was declared a pandemic.
The 20th Annual Bluegrass at the Beach will feature performances from 10 bands throughout the weekend, starting today and continuing on Saturday and Sunday. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. today with the playing of the National Anthem and after a welcome by organizer Danny Stewart, Kentucky Sky will take to the stage to kick off the bluegrass at 10 a.m.
The music festival will also include about 30 food vendors and a beer tent.
Stewart said he is hopeful that the music festival will match its pre-pandemic numbers of a couple thousand attendees on each day of the event.
Bluegrass shows will start at 10 a.m. each day and will wrap up at 5:30 p.m. today, 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, and 5 p.m. on Sunday with a lunch break each day.
“We have some of the best bands in the nation,” Stewart said. “The Appalachian Road Show is a Grammy-award winning band, Little Roy and Lizzy is another headliner, and we also have Special C (Special Consensus) and Monroe Crossing from Minnesota.”
During the midday breaks today and Saturday there will be free workshops where band members will meet and greet attendees, and talk about their experiences playing bluegrass. Friday’s workshops will include banjo, bass and fiddle from 12:35 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. On Saturday the workshops will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. and include mandolin, guitar and banjo.
Concert goers will also have a chance to show off their own musical chops in the jam tent, which will be open on Friday and Saturday. Stewart said unlike rock-n-roll or country, many bluegrass fans are pickers themselves, and like to keep a guitar, mandolin or fiddle around the campsite.
Tickets for Bluegrass on the Beach are available to purchase online with a credit card at lakehavasubluegrass.com, or at the gate by cash or check. Tickets for Friday and Sunday are $20 apiece, plus tax, while tickets for Saturday are $25. A ticket for all three days and dry camping is $95 plus tax. Tickets for teens 13 to 17 are half off, while children 12 and under are free.
No outside alcohol is allowed on the premises, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
