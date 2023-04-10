After an absence of almost three years, racing on the Colorado River returns to the BlueWater Resort & Casino April 15 and 16. The Best of the West Series Rounds 3 and 4 will feature some of the fastest personal watercraft in the nation. This is an International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals qualifier event.

The races will follow a closed course on the Colorado River in front of the BlueWater. Over 160 racers and freestyle riders are expected to attend the event to compete with some of the biggest names in the sport. The challenging waters of the Colorado River can give even the most seasoned veteran a run for his or her money.

