After an absence of almost three years, racing on the Colorado River returns to the BlueWater Resort & Casino April 15 and 16. The Best of the West Series Rounds 3 and 4 will feature some of the fastest personal watercraft in the nation. This is an International Jet Sports Boating Association World Finals qualifier event.
The races will follow a closed course on the Colorado River in front of the BlueWater. Over 160 racers and freestyle riders are expected to attend the event to compete with some of the biggest names in the sport. The challenging waters of the Colorado River can give even the most seasoned veteran a run for his or her money.
This is the first water racing event to be held at the BlueWater since mid-2020. The resort was closed for a time due to the coronavirus pandemic. An enterprise of the Colorado River Indian Tribes, it was used for some events like food distribution. It gradually began to reopen, first with the casino and later with the hotel and other facilities. It is now hosting special events like these races again, along with concerts and shows.
From 2020 to 2022, these water racing events had been held at La Paz County Park. This year’s PWC event is being held in honor and memory of Nedra Atwood and Gary Hart, both of whom left a mark on the sport of PWC racing.
The event is an opportunity for the fans to get up close and personal with all the racers. Racing starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free. Please park in the designated asphalt parking lot (above the beach/pit area) as the beach area will be closed off for general parking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.