After being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the BlueWater Resort & Casino is reopening on a limited basis this week. The official reopening day is set for today. Their hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. today. After that, they will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The BlueWater is an enterprise of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.
In a statement on their Facebook page dated Sept. 13, the BlueWater management said they will be reopening in phases. While some gaming machines will be open, table games and bingo will not be open in the first phase of the reopening. Most of the restaurants and bars also will be closed. The River Walk Deli, Starbucks and the Atrium Bar will be open.
The hotel will remain closed, as will the gift shop and the marina shop. Conference and catering services will not be available. Access to the marina, the beach and dry camping will not be available until further notice.
Face masks will be required, as the CRIT Tribal Council has mandated face masks be worn in public places on Tribal land. In their statement, BlueWater management said some face masks could be deemed unacceptable. In that case, they will provide a complimentary mask.
The BlueWater will be accessible through the main entrance only. All people who enter the building will have their temperature taken as they come in.
Indoor and outdoor events will not be held until further notice.
The statement on the Facebook page contained the following information about the BlueWater’s reopening:
What to know?
• We will re-open in phases with limited capacity, select gaming machines, Table Games and Bingo will be closed in our initial re-opening.
• Casino guests may park in the West Parking Lot. Handicap parking available. Valet and shuttle service will not be available until further notice.
• There will be one entrance and one exit through the casino’s Main Entrance. Bingo and Conference entrance will remain restricted. The entrance que line will begin on the West end of the valet porte-cochere.
• The Casino will welcome guest 21 years or older without any exceptions.
• Face coverings will be required for entry into the building following are acceptable face coverings: LKN95/N95, surgical and other cloth face coverings that meet standardized protocols. No face coverings with ventilators, no bandanas, no neck gaiters allowed. Should you not have a face covering, we will be happy to provide a complimentary face covering.
• All guests will be greeted by security personnel and screened with thermal scanners at the casino entrance. Guests displaying any known covid-19 symptoms, including cough, shortness of breath, or a temperature higher than 100.4°F will be refused entry for the safety of guests and team members.
• Select food & beverage items will be available at the RiverWalk Deli, Starbucks and Atrium Bar only.
• Walk-up Full service available at the Atrium Bar. No bar to slot service available.
• BlueWater Grille, River Willow and River’s Edge Cantina will remain closed in our initial re-opening.
• Smoking allowed in designated areas only.
• Hotel stays, Marina and Beach access, and dry camping are not available until further notice.
• The Gift Shop, Marina Shop, Conference or Catering services are not available until further notice.
• No outdoor or indoor events until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.