The subject of a multi-week investigation into alleged methamphetamine sales was arrested in Lake Havasu City last week.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, detectives conducted surveillance on California resident Jason M. Reck, 36, of Blythe, on Thursday in the area of State Route 95 and McCulloch Boulevard. Police say Reck was seen driving with a canceled driver’s license, and officers stopped Reck’s vehicle shortly afterward.
Reck was arrested at the scene, and officers allegedly found items of drug paraphernalia and almost 32 grams of methamphetamine during a search. Reck has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license.
As of Monday, Reck remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.