With school reopening pushed back two weeks due to an order from the Arizona Governor’s Office, the Lake Havasu City school officials will meet Monday to implement plans for the 2020-21 school year following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
While no plans have been discussed as of yet, board members expect a fluid situation.
“I anticipate hearing a plan that is flexible, that builds on what worked well during the fourth quarter of the previous school year, and that addresses any unmet needs that may have surfaced,” said Lisa Roman, the president of the governing board of Lake Havasu School District in an email. “As we move forward, we want to give our families options that help them prioritize physical well-being and educational growth.
Roman says whatever decision is made next Monday will have the students and faculty’s safety as a priority, but she was in favor of the two-week delay.
Board member Archana Aliyer said she is in favor of the two-week delay.
“I think it’s better to push it back, but there is still so much going on, we’re not sure where this is going,” she said.”
Havasu schools were originally set to begin Aug. 3.
Attempts to contact Kathy Cox, the vice president of the board and Nichole Cohen, another member of the board, were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.