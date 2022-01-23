The Lake Havasu City Board of Adjustments will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to consider a property owner’s request for a major variance from the development code for a new residence on Chickasaw Lane.
If approved, the request would adjust the required setbacks for the property on 761 Chickasaw Lane to allow a 15-foot setback from the rear yard and a 20-foot front garage setback for a new single-family residence in a single-family district. The development code requires a 20-foot setback from the rear yard, and a 25-foot front garage setback.
— Today’s News-Herald
