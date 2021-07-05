Law enforcement officers were kept busy on the river this weekend as tons of residents and visitors hit the water to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Unit released a report that summarizes all of the incidents they responded to from Friday to Sunday. The unit covers the Colorado River from the California/Nevada state line to the Riverside County line, in addition to Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead.
Among the hundreds of incidents was a boating accident on the Colorado River near Needles Marina. A victim from the accident was flown by Sheriff’s Air Rescue to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The boat operator from the accident was arrested for felony boating under the influence.
Most of the unit’s weekend operation was focused on the waterways with resorts, launch ramps and marinas along the river and lakes. A total of 11 patrol vessels, an OHV team, the Sheriff’s Dive Team and two Sheriff’s Department helicopters were deployed throughout the area.
The Marine Enforcement Unit conducted a total of 208 enforcement stops throughout the holiday weekend. There were a total of 17 arrests made for boating under the influence – including the felony boating under the influence arrest made at the accident near Needles – two arrests for public intoxication, two arrests for battery on a person and one felony warrant arrest.
The following individuals were arrested by the SBCSD unit over the weekend:
Christian Mahaffa, 24 years old, Murrieta, California (boating under the influence)
Jason Hoffman, 43 years old, Lancaster, California (boating under the influence)
Tyler Cendejas, 21 years old, Montrose, California (boating under the influence)
Austin Morrill, 22 years old, Oak Hills, CA (boating under the influence)
John Anaya, 58 years old, Santa Maria, California (boating under the influence)
Mario Martinez, 44 years old, North Las Vegas, Nevada (boating under the influence)
Erick Amaya, 31 years old, Los Angeles (boating under the influence)
Gregory Moore, 57 years old, Murrieta, California (boating under the influence)
Jordan Lopez, 25 years old, Escondido, California (boating under the influence)
Jake Hedrick, 27 years old, Lake Havasu City (public intoxication)
Scott Ruestmann, 45 years old, Yucca Valley,California (boating under the influence)
Joshua Liechty, 43 years old, Jamestown, California (boating under the influence)
Susan Johnston, 58 years old, Big Bear, California (boating under the influence)
Jose GarciaMorales, 34 years old, West Covina, California (boating under the influence)
Anthony Arzola, 22 years old, Corona, California (battery on a person)
Miguel Muro, 33 years old, Santa Ana, California (battery on a person)
Dillon Knedler, 20 years old, Hesperia, California (felony warrant)
Connor Sabourin, 27 years old, Poway, California (boating under the influence)
Justin Duford, 27 years old, Phelan, California (boating under the influence)
TJ Banks, 22 years old, Lakewood, California (public intoxication)
Omar ThorenHussong, 22 years old, Anaheim,California (boating under the influence)
Adam Archamba, 25 years old, Mesa (boating under the influence-felony)
Approximately 53 citations were issued for various boating law violations, as well as 155 verbal warnings.
