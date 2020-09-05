A boat caught fire at Lake Havasu Marina in Thompson Bay on Saturday, leaving one pet fatality and no other injuries.
According to Lake Havasu City police, a boat was waiting to launch, still on the trailer, when its engine caught fire upon ignition.
The boat was assisted into the water to prevent additional damage, police said. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department was on scene and extinguished the fire.
While no human occupants were injured, one family pet was killed in the fire, police said. A second pet was able to be removed safely.
