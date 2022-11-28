Christmas boat parade

One of dozens of boats in the 2018 parade makes its way beneath the London Bridge towards the English Village.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Every year, thousands of Lake Havasu City residents and visitors line the Bridgewater Channel, filling the shoreline as festive holiday lighting glows across the water. It’s not the city’s famous Christmas Festival of Lights - but it’s been a tradition in Havasu for even longer.

The city’s annual Boat Parade of Lights will return in December for its 37th year. This will be the event’s third year in Havasu under the direction of J.J. Gibbs, who adopted the event from the London Bridge Yacht Club in 2020. According to Gibbs, the Parade of Lights remained popular three years ago despite the pandemic, and now the event is returning bigger than before.

