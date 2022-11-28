Every year, thousands of Lake Havasu City residents and visitors line the Bridgewater Channel, filling the shoreline as festive holiday lighting glows across the water. It’s not the city’s famous Christmas Festival of Lights - but it’s been a tradition in Havasu for even longer.
The city’s annual Boat Parade of Lights will return in December for its 37th year. This will be the event’s third year in Havasu under the direction of J.J. Gibbs, who adopted the event from the London Bridge Yacht Club in 2020. According to Gibbs, the Parade of Lights remained popular three years ago despite the pandemic, and now the event is returning bigger than before.
“It feels like we’ve got it back up to where it’s pretty big,” Gibbs said this week. “It’s grown tremendously in the past three years, and it’s got a little more flair to it than it had in the past … It’s nice to be in charge of one of the most popular events in Havasu. It’s pretty awesome.”
According to Gibbs, 65 participants were registered to take part in this year’s parade as of Monday. The parade’s course will take each boat in Christmas regalia from Thompson Bay, through the Bridgewater Channel and back again throughout the evening on Dec. 3.
Gibbs says that ships appearing in the parade will include a Mohave County Sheriff’s Office patrol vessel, the Lake Havasu City Fire Department’s firefighting watercraft, the Tecopa Ferry, the Dixie Belle, and Havasu’s resident “pirate ship,” the Siren’s Gate.
The event raises as much as $15,000 per year from participants, of which thousands are returned to local community nonprofits. That wasn’t the case last year, Gibbs said, but he hopes this year’s event will make up for it.
“Last year we got a little overzealous with the prize money, and couldn’t donate to local organizations,” Gibbs said. “This year, we’re hoping to change that.”
But of all of the event’s participants this year, Gibbs says the most important have been the event’s sponsors. According to Gibbs, the event can cost as much as $10,000 to organize, and those sponsors have played a critical role in keeping the parade afloat.
“Without their support, it wouldn’t be possible,” Gibs said. “The London Bridge Resort has generously donated its convention center so we can have breakfast for the participants, and an awards ceremony afterward.”
This year’s Boat Parade of Lights is scheduled to take place 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3, at the Bridgewater Channel. Admission to the event is free for spectators. Parking for the event will be available at Windsor Site 4, London Bridge Beach, Rotary Park Beach and at the English Village.
Parking will be limited, and spectators are encouraged to arrive early.
