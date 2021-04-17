A boat collided with the shoreline at Bass Point on the Parker Strip Friday, landing 20 feet from the water’s edge.
On April 16 at approximately 10:23 pm, the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Boat Accident Investigation Team was dispatched to a major injury boat collision that occurred on the California shoreline at Bass Point on the Parker Strip.
Through investigation, it was determined Mark Thene was operating a 19-foot SeaRay southbound on the Colorado River at a high rate of speed, given the time of night. The vessel collided into the shoreline and came to rest approximately 20 feet up the embankment.
Thene, the solo occupant and operator, was transported by River Medical to the La Paz Regional Hospital prior to investigators arriving on scene and was flown to a trauma center in Phoenix. He suffered major injuries and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.
This boat collision is an ongoing investigation and alcohol appears to be a factor. Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact Deputy Brian Weck at the Colorado River Station at (760) 326-9200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.