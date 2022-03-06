The city’s biggest boat show will be returning to Lake Havasu State Park next month, after opening with limited displays at SARA Park last year.
The 2022 Lake Havasu Boat Show is scheduled to take place April 8-10 at Lake Havasu State Park’s Windsor Beach Site 4, with more than 140 exhibitors and 60 name brand boats on display, as well as hundreds of marine accessories. The event represents one of the Lake Havasu Marine Association’s largest annual fundraisers, and is expected to be vastly improved from last year’s showing at SARA Park – but limitations due to increased demand in the boating industry may still reduce the event from pre-pandemic showings.
“The event this year at Lake Havasu State Park isn’t going to be as big as usual,” said Marine Association President Alan Oleson on Friday. “A lot of manufacturers will be there, but a lot of their boats have been sold out. We’re still expecting a lot of people to come out and see it, and we’re getting back a lot of our original boat brokers from previous years.”
After decades at Lake Havasu State Park, the event was moved last year to SARA Park due to restrictions on the event’s previous venue in reference to the coronavirus pandemic. During last year’s boat show, Oleson says only about eight boats were available for demonstrations.
“We’re getting back, and we hope we’ll see all of our people at the state park this year,” Oleson said.
Oleson applied for a special event liquor license for this year’s event from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The county’s governing board is expected to vote on the possible approval of that license at its meeting today in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.