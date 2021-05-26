Lake Havasu City residents might have a new way to get around the Colorado River if test runs of new boat shuttle service prove to be successful.
Go Lake Havasu is currently in the process of testing a new transportation service called River Shuttle. The service would offer the public the opportunity to hire a six-seater boat chartered by a U.S. Coast Guard designated captain to cruise either around the Island or to Topock Gorge.
The organization did a test run of the River Shuttle service this past weekend and have plans to do another pair of test runs on June 25 and June 27.
“We are happy that the designated captains and our destination stakeholders find value in trying the River Shuttle concept,” Go Lake Havasu President and CEO Terrance Concannon said. “Our residents and visitors love to travel on the lake and the river, and we hope this shuttle service is a fun and affordable alternative.”
River Shuttle cruises around the Island have drop off and pick locations at the London Bridge Resort, Havasu Landing Resort and Casino and The Nautical Beachfront resort. Passengers are able to schedule their departing times and locations along with their return trip.
For Island cruises, the price is $40 per person for a round trip ticket or $20 for a one way ticket.
Trips around the Topock Gorge will pick up passengers from the London Bridge Resort and stop at Topock 66 Resort and Marina for lunch.
Trips for cruises to the Topock Gorge are a little more expensive, with tickets costing $125 per person.
Capt. John Walthall and Capt. Rick Riegler are designated U.S. Coast Guard captains for the Island shuttle and Capt. Marty Ennis is the designated U.S. Coast Guard captain for the Topock shuttle.
“If this works, we can envision being able to affordably take passengers to other destinations on the river and lake, including meeting up with their family or friends who might already be out on the boat or to relax along the 600-miles of shoreline beaches this region has to offer,” Capt. Walthall said.
Concannon said that while there were not as many people as they hoped there would be this past weekend, the responses from the passengers who did take the River Shuttle were “overwhelmingly positive.”
