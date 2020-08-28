Waterways across the nation have been filled with boats decked out in patriotic colors and Trump flags in support of the president, and Lake Havasu has been no different.
Local residents kicked off boating season with a pro-Trump parade through Bridgewater Channel and Thompson Bay on Memorial Day weekend.
Now, local boaters plan to end the summer season in the same way on Labor Day weekend.
A boat parade and flotilla in support of Trump, in addition to a pro-Trump march across the London Bridge, have been planned for Saturday, September 5.
The Trump Flotilla & Boat Parade is scheduled to start with the flotilla at 10 a.m. in Thompson Bay. Then, starting at 2 p.m., boats will parade around the Island to the northern mouth of the Bridgewater Channel.
According to the Facebook event, the boating event is being organized by River Dave’s Place, a Havasu-based internet boating forum. As of Thursday afternoon, 232 people plan to attend and 574 others expressed interest in the event.
Anthony Kozlowski, assistant to the city manager, said no permit for the event has been submitted as of Wednesday afternoon, but the city has “been in contact with the event applicant regarding the parameters of the parade.”
Trump recently addressed the boat parades happening nationwide.
“I appreciate the boaters for Trump,” he said in a YouTube video posted to his channel earlier this month. “Every weekend I see it — not even weekends now, they’re doing it during the week — and I just wish I had time. I’d get on one of those boats and be carrying a flag also… It looks like you’re having a good time. I just want to thank everybody. I see that, and the whole world is watching, and you people are fantastic.”
Concerning the boat parades, during an event in New Jersey on August 15, he said, “I believe there’s much more enthusiasm now than there was even in 2016. We have a silent majority the likes of which nobody has seen.”
A march across the London Bridge is planned for 9:30 a.m. September 5.
The goal, according to the event’s page on Facebook, is to line both sides of the bridge with people holding their Trump and American flags while decked out in red, white and blue. Event participants will stay on sidewalks and aren’t expected to block traffic.
