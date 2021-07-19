It has been three days since a boater went overboard, about 100 yards off the coast of Havasu Landing Resort and Casino.
Overcast skies and possible rain threatened deputies’ efforts as the search continued for the missing boater on Monday. The unidentified male boater was reported to have gone overboard on Saturday afternoon, and has not been seen since.
Efforts to locate the victim, or recover his remains, began with patrol boats in the resort area, prompting a closure of the tribal casino this weekend. Divers and a Mohave County Search and Rescue helicopter team aided in the search this weekend, but were unsuccessful in locating the victim.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office, the victim has not yet been found as of Monday evening. All boaters are asked to stay clear of dive vessels on Lake Havasu, for the duration of the search.
