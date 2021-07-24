Engine kill switches have been required for all boats since April, and local law enforcement and equipment retailers say boaters on Lake Havasu are getting on board.
Engine kill switches are a common item for boat owners, but since April, it’s been a federal law for boaters to use the safety devices when operating their watercraft.
On April 1, a law from the U.S. Coast Guard went into effect that mandated operators of boats shorter than 26 feet to use an engine kill switch and an attached lanyard.
Since the law went into effect, Absolute Speed and Marine owner Aaron Fluent has had customers who wanted to have the cut-off devices installed in their boats. Fluent said he’s installed kill switches on older models that were made during the early and mid-2000s. Fluent added that he constantly keeps the safety devices in stock at his maintenance shop for those who are in need of them. Kill switches are typically an inexpensive device for boat owners, Fluent said.
“Typically, the newer boats already have them installed so it’s a common item to have installed from the factory, but there’s some that don’t,” Fluent said. “Now that the law is requiring it, we have definitely seen an increase in kill switch installations.”
The kill switch is a safety feature that prevents boats from taking off if the driver falls overboard. The way the cut-off switches work is similar to a stop key on treadmills, meaning if someone falls off the boat, the attached lanyard will pull the kill switch, disconnect the connection and stop the engine.
“Overall we encourage the use and wearing of engine cut-off switches,” Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kyler Cox said in an email. “They are designed to protect those on the boat, along with everyone else on the water. With new technology, there are several wireless options as well that are less cumbersome.”
At the state level, there is a law that requires the wearing of an engine cut-off switch on personal watercrafts that were manufactured with them. There is no Arizona state law mandating those types of cut-off switches, but MCSO highly encourages the public to wear them while operating PWC, Cox said.
When patrolling on the waterways, all deputies and boating safety officers who operate MCSO patrol vessels are required to wear engine cut-off switches as well as personal flotation devices, according to Cox.
Before the ruling became a federal mandate, Cox said MCSO have responded and handled several calls over the past for situations where safety cut-off switches were not used. In his email, Cox provided an example of a situation in 2016 when a watercraft lost control and several people were ejected.
“The watercraft was doing uncontrolled circles around the occupants who were in the water,” Cox said about the 2016 incident. “Good Samaritans described having to wait and time their approach to get to the people in the water, while trying not to get hit by the unoccupied boat. Unfortunately two people lost their lives during that incident.”
Another example Cox provided was a boating collision at night near Site 6 in 2020. In this incident, two occupants of a small boat were ejected into the water.
“The boat, not unmanned, continued east on Lake Havasu where it ran into shore, coming to rest completely out of the water,” Cox said. “One person was seriously hurt, and another lost their life.”
Holiday weekends typically have the busiest boat traffic on the Bridgewater Channel and Cox recalled a time where deputies observed a PWC traveling unoccupied after the occupants fell off during Memorial Day weekend.
In this incident, deputies observed the unoccupied PWC traveling in the area of the South Basin of Lake Havasu. According to Cox, the deputies determined the occupants fell off, but because they were not traveling wearing their engine cut-off switches, the PWC continued to travel down the lake. After deputies intervened, the operators of the PWC were cited for not wearing the required cut-off switches.
“Luckily Deputies were in the area and watched as this occurred, and intervened before anything serious occurred,” Cox said. “Deputies were able to wrangle the watercraft, and rescue the occupants from the water.”
As the federal mandate is three months in, Cox reiterated his stance through email on using engine kill switches and how they save lives.
“Engine cut-off switches save lives on a daily basis, but those situations aren’t always reported because the switches worked and a serious incident didn’t occur.”
(4) comments
It would be really nice to see an article about WHAT the law specifically says or at least maybe a link to where the requirements of the law can be read? For example; is it required in no wake zones or just during docking procedures or neither. Is it only required above a certain boat speed? Does it apply to ALL boats or only certain types or sizes of boats? Does it apply equally to runabouts and deck boats and does it make any difference what they are made of?
That would be a really good community service announcement. Oh and before I forget, could someone please tell the manager of our local Walmart store to have them in stock before we start citing people for not having one. Thank you.
It is a good thing. I never drive my boat without 2 lanyards on my wrist.
2 lanyards. Did you install 2 lanyard switches too. Always just making stuff up as you go along. Either that or your just not very smart....
kaydee - [thumbdown][spam][ban][thumbdown]
