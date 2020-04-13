Boaters are finding a way to get outside and enjoy Havasu’s fresh air, while remaining safe during the coronavirus pandemic. But precautions are still recommended for those enjoying the waves of Arizona’s West Coast.
“The weather is beautiful here,” said Colorado resident Bob White, 77. “We just stay on our boat and keep our distance from other boaters. We wear masks, and keep our distance from others.”
According to boating awareness agency Discover Boating, watercraft enthusiasts should avoid mooring their boats in close proximity to other boaters. Boaters are also encouraged to keep their distance while on the water, as well as at the fuel dock. Only immediate family members or close friends should be allowed as passengers, and contact with other boaters should be kept to a minimum. Just as on land, boaters are also advised to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer as soon as possible after touching an item someone else may have touched.
Havasu resident Donald Grunzieg, 70, often takes passengers on his boat. The virus hasn’t affected him yet, and he hopes to prevent it from doing so.
“It hasn’t affected me in a way that would keep me from going on the water,” Grunzieg said. “If I’m going to be closer to people, I’ll wear a mask. But generally speaking, there’s a fair amount of distance between boats. When I have passengers, I check for sniffles and that kind of thing.”
For California residents Kim Hibshman and Toby Hibshman, the open air of Lake Havasu is in itself one of the ways in which they’re staying healthy.
“We were starting to get cabin fever,” Kim said. “We’re hundreds of feet from anyone. We’re not mooring – only anchoring on the water.”
“We’re cautious at home,” Toby said. “We haven’t even been to the grocery store since it started. But we felt comfortable bringing our boat to the lake.”
