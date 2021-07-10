A growing number of boaters on the Colorado River in recent years has meant a growing number of accidents. And according to law enforcement officials, a recent California boating certification law has little to impact the trend.
The law went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, requiring California boaters to obtain mandatory boating safety education, after which they would receive their “California Boater Cards.” California boaters would be legally required to possess a boater card to operate a watercraft in California waters. The law initially affected boaters 25 and younger during the first year after it was passed, and was designed to encompass all age groups by 2026. Almost four years later, the law now applies to all boaters younger than 40.
But according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Sgt. Travis Vessells, the law is still so new that many California boaters aren’t even aware of it.
“We haven’t seen any impact on boating safety from the law,” Vessells said this week. “The number of accidents on the Colorado River is still going up.”
Vessells says the Colorado River’s recent popularity as an outdoor recreation venue throughout the coronavirus pandemic may have further fueled a rising number of accidents. Since the beginning of this year, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has responded to 17 accidents on the Colorado River, with one boating fatality. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which also patrols the Colorado River, has investigated 33 boat crashes, eight of which have involved injuries and two of which resulted in fatalities as of the beginning of this year.
“We patrol the Colorado River, Lake Havasu and the Parker Strip,” Vessells said. “People are coming to the area more and more, to see what the Colorado River has to offer. But there are a lot of people who bought boats in the past couple of years, and don’t have any idea how to operate one.”
According to Vessells, about half of California boaters contacted by patrol deputies on the Colorado River have possessed a required California boater card. According to Vessells, not having a card is a secondary offense under California law. Law enforcement on the Colorado River may cite a California boater who doesn’t have his or her boater card, but deputies can only ask for boaters’ cards if there is cause to believe they’ve committed another offense, such as reckless boating.
“We’ve issued more than 20 warnings and a handful of tickets,” Vessells said. “But we tend to be lenient with the law, since it’s still new. We focus on educating people about the law, but a lot of people on the water have never heard of it.”
According to Vessells, however, there may be a fundamental flaw in California’s boater certification law that needs to be addressed if the law is going to make a difference.
“The law doesn’t affect California boaters who rent their watercraft,” Vessells said. “If the boat’s a rental, there’s no certification needed. Those boaters are just given the keys, and they cause havoc. We’re trying to get lobbyists in Sacramento to change that part of the law.”
Arizona has no boating license requirement. And although the Arizona Game and Fish Department offers free boating safety and education courses, those classes are not mandatory under Arizona statute.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyler Cox, who leads the county’s Division of Boating Safety, says traffic on the Colorado River may have declined compared to last summer, but this remains a busy boating season.
“I can’t speak for the state of California whether the boating license requirement has made an impact as of yet,” Cox said. “They are still slowly bringing the license requirement into play, by age. The law doesn’t apply to those that are operating rental boats, which is a big problem.”
California residents who would like to know more about California’s boater certification law can visit californiaboatercard.com or call 1-888-326-2822 for more information.
