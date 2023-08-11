Bobcat

A potentially rabid bobcat was captured in Kingman.

 Arizona Department of Game and Fish

A bobcat “acting aggressively” was captured in the Kingman area on Thursday, a day after a woman was attacked in the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains.

A “potentially” rabid bobcat bit and clawed a woman at the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains on Aug. 9. According to an Arizona Game and Fish Department news release, a woman and friend were approached by the bobcat near the Atherton Acres community in the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman.

