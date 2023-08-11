A bobcat “acting aggressively” was captured in the Kingman area on Thursday, a day after a woman was attacked in the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains.
A “potentially” rabid bobcat bit and clawed a woman at the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains on Aug. 9. According to an Arizona Game and Fish Department news release, a woman and friend were approached by the bobcat near the Atherton Acres community in the foothills of the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman.
“As they backed away, the bobcat clawed the victim’s lower leg and bit her other lower leg,” the news release said. The victim was treated at the Kingman Regional Medical Center. AGFD is actively searching for the bobcat.
“Bobcat attacks are not common, but when they do occur, rabies is often involved,” the release said.
The Hualapai Mountains have seen the first-ever cases of rabid foxes in Mohave County within the last year, with several confirmed rabid foxes and several more suspected cases reported since late 2022.
