Body Beach was once again open to vehicle traffic on Friday after nearly a month-long closure to the popular recreational area due to fires on the land in early April.
The Arizona State Land Department closed Body Beach to vehicle traffic on April 3 after the fires, citing safety concerns, and last week indicated that it was searching for funds for cleanup efforts which would need to be completed before reopening. Late Tuesday afternoon Lake Havasu City stepped in with Mayor Cal Sheehy reaching an agreement with State Land Commissioner Lisa Atkins for the city to lead the cleanup effort.
“The property is owned by the Arizona State Land Department, but they don’t have the resources to manage or enforce certain aspects of their property,” City Manager Jess Knudson said. “So when they reach out and ask us to be a partner we oblige.”
Less than 72 hours later, at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, State Land announced the area was ready to reopen and the barriers and signs announcing the closure were removed.
Within an hour, several vehicles and boats were back on the property enjoying the beach.
Knudson said the city used a 10-man crew to remove debris from a couple acres of burned land, and put sand on some of the burnt areas, at the State Land Department’s request, as a safety measure. In all, the crew spent a couple hours on Wednesday and Thursday before wrapping up on Friday.
Knudson said there was no additional cost to the city beyond equipment and labor.
“I would like to commend the city crews and our public works department for their efforts, as well as our parks and recreation personnel,” Knudson said. “The folks out there did a great job throughout the cleanup to fulfill the request of the State Land Department.”
