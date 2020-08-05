Body Beach will be sprayed on Friday morning to rid the area of mosquitoes that were found to be carrying the West Nile virus, and no long-term closure of the area will be necessary.
After the virus was confirmed during routine testing of mosquitoes in the area last week, the Mohave County Department of Public Health has been working with the Arizona State Land Department — which owns Body Beach — to solve the issue, county spokesman Roger Galloway said.
An “adult mosquito control treatment” will take place on Friday morning starting at 4 a.m. Fogging will be finished by sunrise, and the area will be safe to re-enter after 10 a.m.
Baron Pest Control was awarded the contract to provide the services within Mohave County and will complete the task using a backpack fogging machine, county health officials said.
The adulticide being used in MasterLine Kontrol 4-4. The National Pesticide Information Center says this is an insecticide containing “pyrethrins” and is specifically registered for use against mosquitoes. Pyrethrins are insecticides derived from the extract of chrysanthemum flowers.
While popular for day use, Body Beach also has homeless camp sites that will need to be safely moved out of the spraying area during the procedure. The city will take responsibility for ensuring the area is vacant at the time of the spraying, Mayor Cal Sheehy told the county health department.
Lake Havasu City police officers will enforce clearing the area of any individuals, and an officer will also be stationed at the entrance to Body Beach to ensure compliance.
In the meantime, visitors and residents are urged to avoid the area, both on land and water. Signs warning beachgoers are also posted at the street entrance to the area, but plenty of people still ventured out to enjoy the popular beach with friends and family over the weekend.
Visitors and residents can also reduce their risk of contracting the virus with insect repellent, long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites during the active season, the health department says.
Outdoor activities in Havasu should be avoided at dawn and dusk at this time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people who become infected do not exhibit any symptoms, but serious symptoms can include encephalitis or meningitis, both of which affect the central nervous system.
Solving issues on state lands
Dave Cherry, public information officer for the Arizona State Land Department, explained how issues like this are solved between the state, county and city when it comes to state lands.
The Arizona State Land Department owns over 9 million acres of land across the state, including Body Beach. When situations arise on state land, the department is generally notified by either members of the public or local officials, which Cherry said the department always appreciates due to the vast amount of acreage they oversee.
Havasu residents informed the department about a mosquito problem at Body Beach, so ASLD reached out to the Mohave County Department of Public Health to discuss the county’s detection of West Nile virus in the area, according to a statement from the department.
Issues on state land are handled on a case-by-case basis. Depending on the emergency or issue at hand, the appropriate entity will lead mitigation efforts. If it’s a legal issue, ASLD partners with local law enforcement, as the department does not hold any enforcement authority themselves.
Public health matters, like West Nile virus mosquitoes, are best handled by the county health department, and city officials can work with the county to coordinate a response to address the issue and vacate the area.
“ASLD has given the county and city access to the State Trust Land around Body Beach to take actions they deem necessary to protect the public’s health from this risk,” a statement from the department read.
Granting access to the land ensures the agencies involved can do what they need to in order to solve the emergency or issue at hand. ASLD Commissioner Lisa Atkins is available to offer support, and she spoke directly with Sheehy and a member of the county Board of Supervisors to offer any assistance as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.