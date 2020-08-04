Body Beach will be sprayed this week to rid the area of mosquitoes that were found to be carrying the West Nile virus, and no long-term closure of the area will be necessary.
After the virus was confirmed during routine testing of mosquitoes in the area last Friday, the Mohave County Department of Public Health has been working with the Arizona State Land Department — which owns Body Beach — to solve the issue, county spokesman Roger Galloway said.
While no specifics were provided about when the spraying process will start at the personal watercraft hotspot, Galloway confirmed it will happen before the weekend and “progress is definitely being made” to solve the issue. More information should be available by Wednesday morning, he added.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said only a short closure of the area should be necessary, as he believes the spraying is scheduled to begin in the early morning hours. By mid-morning, the area should be cleared and safe for public access once again, he said.
While popular for day use, Body Beach also has homeless camp sites that will need to be safely moved out of the spraying area during the procedure. Galloway said the county is “still trying to work that out,” and Sheehy said the city will “provide support and ensure that the area is accessible and ready for their mitigation efforts.”
In the meantime, visitors and residents are urged to avoid the area, both on land and water. Signs warning beachgoers are also posted at the street entrance to the area, but plenty of people still ventured out to enjoy the popular beach with friends and family over the weekend.
Visitors and residents can also reduce their risk of contracting the virus with insect repellent, long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito bites during the active season, the health department says.
Outdoor activities in Havasu should be avoided at dawn and dusk at this time.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, most people who become infected do not exhibit any symptoms, but serious symptoms can include encephalitis or meningitis, both of which affect the central nervous system.
