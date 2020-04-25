Body Beach remains closed to vehicles after recent fires in the area, and personal watercraft riders are increasingly demanding answers about when it might reopen.
The water around Body Beach is still open to watercraft, but they must launch elsewhere, according to local law enforcement.
On April 3 the Arizona State Land Department closed Body Beach to motorized vehicles following an unattended fire that spread to consume an estimated seven acres of wildland in the area over the course of a couple days.
“The area will remain closed due to the recent fires and because it is a highly fire-prone area,” said Dave Cherry with the Arizona State Land Department. “Body Beach also has a large homeless population and that poses a potential health and safety risk to the public. Body Beach is closed for the time being because of the limited resources to clean up the site and will remain closed until we have the resources to manage the fire hazard. We are doing our best to identify those resources.”
Much of the State Trust land around body beach is overgrown with flora, including invasive salt cedars which are fairly fire-prone. Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson said the city and State Trust lands have had conversations about the need for cleanup efforts in the area after the fires, to mitigate future fire risk.
Although State Trust land owns the property and is responsible for the decision to close the area and ultimately to reopen it, enforcement of the closure is handled by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Det. Chris Angus said Body Beach remains open to foot traffic, but vehicles are not allowed in the area which is generally a popular place for personal watercraft to launch.
“LHCPD has received numerous complaints regarding motorized vehicles in this restricted area and those individuals have complied when requested to remove their motorized vehicles,” Angus said. “No citations have been issued at this time.”
While the police department patrols the land, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department watches over the waters. Sgt. Kyler Cox with the Division of Boating Safety said watercraft are still allowed to recreate on the waters as long as they launch from another location. The sheriff’s department hasn’t issued any citations in the area for the last six months.
The closure of the beach, especially without a set date to reopen, has rattled some local residents and frequent beach users.
During Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager Friday morning the closure was the most frequently asked question and most popular topic in the comment section of the Facebook Live video. Citizens wanted to know why the area was closed, who ordered the closures and when they can expect it to reopen.
On Thursday a Facebook page called “Save Body Beach” was created centered on the issue and within 24 hours it had more than 350 members.
John March Jr., who started the Facebook group, referred to Body Beach as, “a Jet Ski Mecca known worldwide,” and said any extended closure to the area will have an adverse economic impact.
“Race Teams from all over the world spend thousands upon thousands of dollars to bring their watercraft here, arrange boarding for weeks, and inject hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy while they are here,” Marsh Jr. said. “Regular Joe’s come from all over the country, bringing their ski’s here to hang out at body beach, because of what it is. People rent houses to be able to use this place, spend entire summers here, to practice for a season of racing. The impact of this closure is deep rooted into the economy of Lake Havasu, deep rooted into the businesses of Lake Havasu, deep rooted into the history of this city, and held on a pedestal by the people of Lake Havasu as part of their city.”
Knudson said he understands the frustrations expressed by some citizens, but noted that the situation is not permanent.
“I get it,” he said. “We have enthusiasm in the community that appreciate the ability to recreate out in that area with Jet Skis and small watercraft but there is a delay right now for the foreseeable future. That time will come again as long as we abide by the rules from the state land department.”
