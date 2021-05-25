The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has fully implemented its body camera program. But a recent fatal shooting by law enforcement raised concerns when one such device wasn’t equipped by the deputy involved.
The county’s governing board approved the purchase of body-worn cameras for deputies last year, but as with any new technology, Sheriff Doug Schuster says there’s a learning curve.
According to Schuster, all deputies in his department were equipped with body cameras and trained in their use as of last month.
The shooting took place April 17 in Kingman, when deputies attempted to arrest Kingman resident Bradley M. Rose. According to sheriff’s officials, Rose refused to pull over for deputies during an attempted traffic stop, and rammed a sheriff’s cruiser with his vehicle before stopping at a Kingman location.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Farney confronted Rose, according to sheriff’s officials, and Rose struck Farney in his face. County officials say a struggle ensued for Farney’s firearm, and Farney fired four shots from his weapon. Rose was wounded at the scene, and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. Rose later died from his injuries. The shooting is under investigation by the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Schuster says policies remain in place that outline appropriate procedures for their use. But according to Schuster, those policies are still evolving within the department.
“The camera was in the process of downloading data to (Farney’s) mobile computer when the incident occurred,” Schuster said. “Due to the immediate situation, Deputy Farney was forced into action and was not able to reattach his camera. We have since reviewed our policy and have made corrections to avoid just such a situation.”
Making Adjustments
Schuster says the Sheriff’s Office’s recent implementation of body cameras has led to mistakes in their use, which the department will make an ongoing effort to address.
“We have seen incidents where deputies forget to activate their cameras at times, and we continually work with our staff to eliminate this concern,” Schuster said. “Our deputies are adapting well to this new tool, and overall the deployment of these cameras has been successful.”
The body cameras were purchased last year through an agreement with law enforcement equipment provider, AXON. The company provided the sheriff’s office with body cameras, equipment, storage and redaction software for about $324,000 for the first year, with an annual residual cost of $232,000, until 2025. The total cost of the body camera system was estimated to be about $1.25 million over the next five years.
The Benefit of Experience
The Lake Havasu City Police Department first began beta-testing body-worn cameras in 2009, and began a pilot program for future implementation in 2010-11. During that time, the police department learned the benefits and possible shortfalls of law enforcement body cameras, and best steps to make the program successful.
In 2012, the department issued 58 cameras to be equipped by Lake Havasu City Police officers. And in 2017, the department entered into its own five-year contract with AXON, at an annual cost of $96,825 to equip 72 Havasu officers.
“Body cameras are useful during every encounter with the public,” said Lake Havasu City Police Lt. Kirk Cesena this week. “Officers have the ability to review footage immediately to write police reports, and attorneys have the ability to review the footage for court purposes. They become the most useful in investigating complaints or use of force situations.”
AXON body cameras are activated manually by officers prior to encounters, Cesena said, but can be activated automatically whenever the officer’s electronic stun device is turned on.
“Body cameras increase the public’s trust and confidence in law enforcement, knowing that the body cameras help corroborate the facts in any encounter of concern,” Cesena said.
As of Tuesday, the shooting of Bradley M. Rose remained under investigation. More information will be released by Today’s News-Herald as it becomes available.
