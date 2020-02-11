A body was discovered Sunday morning on State Route 95, in the area of Cattail Cove State Park.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a passing motorist found the victim’s vehicle parked at the side of the highway, with the victim slumped forward in his seat. The motorist investigated, and contacted DPS.
Public Safety detectives were dispatched to the scene, where they found the victim lying beside his vehicle. According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, the victim was described as an older male, possibly in his early 50s.
The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office retrieved the body, which is now awaiting examination in Lake Havasu City. DPS and Mohave County medical officials said Tuesday the victim’s identity would not be made public until his next of kin were notified.
Online speculation, however, has indicated the victim may be Internet personality Conald Petersen, 53.
Petersen, also known as FedSmoker on Social Media, was known for producing videos detrimental to law enforcement and chronicling his possible drug use.
Public Safety officials could not comment on such speculation as of Tuesday afternoon.
