A body found on the shoreline of Lake Havasu earlier this month was officially identified by the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department as Raegan Heitzig, a woman who has been missing since a deadly boating crash on Labor Day in 2018.
On Thursday, a forensic odontologist was able to identify the victim by using her dental records, according to SBSD.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported in early July that a dead body was found on the California shoreline of Lake Havasu about half a mile south of Blankenship Bend.
Heitzig went missing on Labor Day in 2018 when she set out on the Colorado River as a passenger with her sister, aunt, and other family members. While riding near Topock, their boat collided with another watercraft and ejected all of the passengers. Four people were killed in the accident, including Heitzig, and nine people were injured. The three other deceased victims were recovered within weeks of the accident, but the search for Heitzig was unsuccessful. The Mohave County Sherriff’s Department searched with drones and aerial surveillance, patrol boats, search and rescue crews in kayaks, and teams of professional divers from San Bernardino, Mohave, and Los Angeles counties.
The family also obtained the help of a private search and rescue operation, but to no avail. Family and friends held a celebration of life for Heitzig in Sept. 2019.No charges were filled in relation to the accident.
