The Mohave County Sheriff’s office is investigating a suspected drowning in Lake Havasu City Thursday morning. According to the department, dispatchers received a call about a man in the water in Thompson Bay near Body Beach. Deputies with the sheriff’s division of boating safety responded to the area, where they found a man under water about 100 feet from the shore near the Tinnell Memorial Skate Park. Members of the Dive Rescue and Recovery Team recovered the body and took him to the Mohave County Medical Examiner for further examination.
The Sheriff’s Department says the death is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff’s department did not identify the man nor did they provide any information about who discovered the body.
