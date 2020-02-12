A body found Sunday on State Route 95 has been positively identified as that of a controversial Youtube personality.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the victim was found slumped in the seat of his vehicle by a passing motorist. When the victim was found to be deceased, Public Safety officials were called to investigate. On Wednesday, Mohave County Medical Examiners positively identified the victim as 53-year-old Conald E. Petersen.
Petersen gained notoriety in social media circles through a series of videos in which he appeared to harass or otherwise disparage public officials, while chronicling his possible drug use under the online alias, “FedSmoker.”
Social media groups and online news publications released unconfirmed reports of Petersen’s death earlier this week. According to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials identified Petersen by his driver’s license after a brief investigation.
Petersen’s cause of death has been ruled as atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease – a condition in which a victim suffers hardening or narrowing of his or her arteries that can ultimately cause heart attacks, strokes and other potentially fatal health complications.
According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Petersen was last seen alive at 11 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced deceased at 11:48.
