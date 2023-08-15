Bullhead City police determined it was a Kingman man whose body was pulled from the Colorado River last week. Agency spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said 88-year-old Dickey Lee Frazier, was fully clothed when his body was removed from the river at about 10:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Fromelt said Frazier’s body was recovered near the shoreline in the 200 block of Moser Ave., within a mile from where his truck was located near the Riverside parking lot on the Arizona side of the river. She said Frazier’s girlfriend reported him missing on Aug. 11, after he did not return home the previous day.
