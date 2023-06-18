BOULDER CITY — The body of a man was recovered Friday morning in the Lake Mead Recreational Area after he appeared to have jumped to his death for unknown reasons.
About 10:30 a.m., the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue met with the National Park Service to assist in the recovery of a 20-year-old man.
The man appeared to have intentionally went over the edge near Sugarloaf Mountain, just east of Hoover Dam.
A short-haul technician/rope specialist and Western Air Rescue Kingman Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted with recovering the body from hazardous terrain. A long-line technique was used with a Bauman bag.
The body was taken to the Command Post and transferred to Federal authorities to continue their investigation.
It is the second time this month that SAR has been called upon to recover a body.
Earlier on June 5, a 33-year-old man went over the edge of the Grand Canyon West Skywalk. His body was recovered by SAR and returned to the Hualapai Nation.
