Body recovered from Sugarloaf Mtn.

A body was recovered with the aid of a helicopter on Friday in the Lake Mead Recreation Area, just east of Hoover Dam.

 Courtesy Photo/MCSO Search and Rescue

BOULDER CITY — The body of a man was recovered Friday morning in the Lake Mead Recreational Area after he appeared to have jumped to his death for unknown reasons.

About 10:30 a.m., the technical rope rescue team from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue met with the National Park Service to assist in the recovery of a 20-year-old man.

