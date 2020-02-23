Lawmakers seem to be supportive of adding a little extra money into the State Lake Improvement Fund as the issue moves toward a vote in the Arizona House of Representatives sometime this week.
District 5 Representative Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, proposed that SLIF, which has fallen on hard times since the recession hit in 2008, be given $5 million from the state’s general fund as a way to help kick-start regeneration of the fund which local governments have traditionally relied upon for grants. Biasiucci said SLIF had about $30 million prior to the recession, but all the money was swept into the state’s general fund in 2008 when the Legislature was searching for ways to deal with the economic crisis.
With the economy stabilized and state revenues at an all-time high, Biasiucci said it’s time to start giving some money back to programs like SLIF that were raided. He said it is a bipartisan issue that everyone seems to agree on.
“The support has been overwhelming for this bill,” Biasiucci said. “We recognize that many programs, like SLIF, have been underfunded over the last 10 years. We want to put an end to these sweeps and fund these programs properly. This is something that affects all areas of Arizona and it should pass the Legislature unanimously.”
The bill, HB2088, was approved by the Land and Agriculture Committee with a 7-0 vote, by appropriations 10-0, and passed the rules committee 8-0.
Biasiucci said the House is expected to vote on the bill sometime this week. If it passes, it will move to the Senate where it will go up for another vote.
