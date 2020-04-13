School officials say it’s full steam ahead for planned construction projects. There have been no coronavirus-related disruptions as the Lake Havasu Unified School District moves forward on $18 million in facility improvement projects.
The money to pay for the work comes from bonds that were sold in October. It is expected that the jobs will be completed when the 2020-2021 school year begins.
Infrastructure projects include upgrading Lake Havasu High School’s baseball and softball fields plus the parking lot next to the football stadium. Upgrades at all eight district schools will enhance security features. Repairing deficiencies at Thunderbolt Middle School’s track and football field round out the many undertakings.
“The projects are on schedule. We are still in the preconstruction phase,” said Mike Murray, the school district’s business services director. “We are looking to go to the (governing) board for funding approval no later than May.”
Phase 2’s projects went out for bid on Monday. Murray explained that once the contractor receives the responses to the bid documents, it will provide the guaranteed maximum price for the entire project.
The ramping-up process has faced no timeline challenges due to coronavirus restrictions. School officials and the construction teams have been meeting as planned through video conferencing.
Arizona vendors include architecture firm EMC2 and project managers from H2 Group. The general contractor is Concord. EMC2 is the same company that designed the plans for the high school’s Lee Barnes Stadium during Phase 1 of the district‘s bond projects.
In 2016, Havasu voters approved a $49 million bond. The money is earmarked to help improve infrastructure throughout district schools and administration office. Phase 1’s completed projects included two high school athletic field improvements, new buses, flooring and surveillance systems throughout the district.
After Phase 2 projects are complete, the third and final bond issuance will occur in 2023.
